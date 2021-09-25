Laura Nelson Stibitz, age 42, of Alpena, passed away with family by her side on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at University of Michigan Hospital, Ann Arbor. The daughter of Nancy Kelly (nee McCord) and Sanford Nelson, Laura was born on March 13, 1979, in Saginaw, Michigan. She married Andrew “AJ” Stibitz on Oct. 11, 2008. Laura and AJ shared many adventures during their marriage. Laura was a teacher and administrator with Alpena Public Schools. She attended Heritage High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Alma College and a master’s degree from the University of Michigan. She enjoyed extensive travel in her life, visiting all 50 states and venturing abroad to Europe several times. Laura loved being outdoors, especially when camping and fishing. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and colleagues.