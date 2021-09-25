Boxing Results: Jarico O’Quinn Stopped by Saul “The Beast” Sanchez in First on ShoBox!
By Ken Hissner: At the Central Park Community Center in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Friday Showtime’s ShoBox, promoters Salita Promotions, Tony Holden Productions, and Sampson Boxing presented in the Main Event previously unbeaten Bantamweight Jarico O’Quinn of Detroit, Michigan, getting stopped in the first round by WBA No. 10 and WBO No. 13 ranked Saul “The Beast” Sanchez, of Pacoima, CA, who scored three knockdowns at 1:58 of the first round.www.boxingnews24.com
