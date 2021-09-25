CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why there’s plenty room for music in Wolves’ empire...

By Johnny Phillips
Shropshire Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolves’ decision to form a record label has grabbed the attention of both football and music worlds. The potential is huge, the pitfalls obvious. It will be a fascinating ride. On the terrace of the Bluebird restaurant on King’s Road, a favourite destination for the locals of Chelsea and Kensington,...

www.shropshirestar.com

Tribal Football

Wolves launch music label

Wolves have become the first football club in the UK to launch their own music label, titled 'Wolves Records'. The Molineux outfit has teamed up with Warner Music UK's Alternative Distribution Alliance. The label is searching for their first signing and are initially focused on signing local artists from the...
MUSIC
sportspromedia.com

Wolves team up with Warner Music’s ADA for new record label

West Midlands side become first UK soccer club to launch a record label. Wolves Records to nurture local artists before expanding internationally. Label’s signings to get access to ADA’s global distribution network and Wolves’ channels. Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers have become the first UK soccer club to launch a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
