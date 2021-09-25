CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal legend KK Downing raring to go as Steel Mill reopens

Shropshire Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the West Midlands nightlife returns after a Covid-enforced hiatus, former Judas Priest guitarist Kenneth 'KK' Downing is raring to go. The Black Country metal legend reopened his live music venue this month with an increased capacity of more than 3,500. Downing has also expanded the stage at KK's Steel...

