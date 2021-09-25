Metal legend KK Downing raring to go as Steel Mill reopens

In an October 1 interview with Headbangers News, K.K. Downing spoke about the differences between his songwriting approach in KK'S PRIEST and the way he used to collaborate with Rob Halford and Glenn Tipton in JUDAS PRIEST. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Now I prefer — I actually prefer to be able to, if I think it's good, then it goes on the record. If I think it's bad, it doesn't go on the record. I prefer to ask myself, not have a consideration from other people.

MUSIC ・ 15 HOURS AGO