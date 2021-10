Thought for the week: Cheerfulness is its own reward, but not its only reward. When you sow a positive attitude, you’ll reap a positive life. You still have time to purchase your tickets for the 16th annual fish fry at Walker Baptist Church. Once again, it is drive-through only. It is this Saturday, Sept. 25, from 3-6 p.m. For only $10, you can enjoy hand-breaded catfish filets with homemade hushpuppies, white beans, coleslaw and dessert. You can pre-purchase tickets through tomorrow at www.walkerbc.org, or you can call the church at 615-794-7000. You can also visit their online cake auction using the same e-mail. The church is located at 1350 W. Main St. in Franklin.

