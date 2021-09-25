CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden goes full Sharpton: Biden treats illegal immigrants and China better than our own Border Patrol agents

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 9 days ago

Biden goes full Sharpton: Biden treats illegal immigrants and China better than our own Border Patrol agents.

Even par
8d ago

Biden doesn't like the USA values, he wants Socialist Europe's and Communist China's better.

5
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden DHS will no longer deport illegal immigrants for being in US illegally starting Nov. 29

Effective November 29, being in the United States illegally is no longer sufficient alone to earn deportation, according to new immigration enforcement guidelines released by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday. “For the first time, our guidelines will, in the pursuit of public safety, require an assessment...
nbcrightnow.com

Biden policy imposes vaccine mandate on Border Patrol agents, not migrants

(The Center Square) – Border patrol agents who’ve spent their career protecting the U.S. now face termination if they refuse to get vaccinated for COVID-19 by November. At the same time, the Biden administration is imposing no vaccination requirements on those entering the U.S. illegally as a condition for being processed and released into the U.S.
IMMIGRATION
cltampa.com

Florida Gov. DeSantis says migrants ‘will stop even coming’ if Biden reinstitutes Trump border policies

Gov. Ron DeSantis says President Joe Biden‘s border enforcement policies have created the “crisis” at the nation’s southern border. On Tuesday, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s administration over the enforcement of immigration laws. DeSantis, meanwhile, issued an executive order prohibiting state agencies from assisting in the illegal resettling of undocumented border crossers.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Whistleblower claims unvaccinated border agents will be fired: GOP reps

​Two congressional Republicans say they have learned from a whistleblower that the Biden administration is warning Border Patrol ​agents they will be fired unless they receive the COVID vaccination by November — even as illegal immigrants crossing into the US don’t have to get the shot. ​. Reps. Jim Jordan...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

TX county to sue Biden for ‘failure to protect border’ against illegal immigrant ‘invasion’

Val Verde County, Texas, voted unanimously Tuesday to sue President Joe Biden “for failure to protect and defend the border of the United States” against an “invasion” at the southern border. More than 1.5 million illegal immigrants have crossed the US-Mexico border since January, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics, and the Biden administration is reportedly preparing for a record-breaking 400,000 more illegal immigrants in October.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Texas Border Patrol agents discover stash houses packed with nearly 100 illegal immigrants

Border Patrol agents in Texas discovered two stash houses just a stone’s throw from the U.S.-Mexico border packed with nearly 100 illegal immigrants. Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement agencies discovered the first stash house at a home on Ligarde Street Thursday afternoon. The individuals were from Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
IMMIGRATION
reviewjournal.com

VICTOR JOECKS: Imagine the outrage if Hunter Biden’s laptop revealed Border Patrol agents holding horse reins

If only Hunter Biden’s laptop had contained pictures of Border Patrol agents holding horse reins. Last week, the national mainstream media promoted a false narrative and showed little outrage when Democratic politicians amplified those falsehoods. The claim was that Border Patrol agents near the border crossing in Del Rio were whipping Haitain migrants.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Anatomy of the White House lie on the border agent who ‘struck’ migrants

How does a stupid and ridiculous lie come to be embraced and promulgated by top officials of the US government?. Well, as it turns out, it’s easy. You start with an easily misinterpreted photo that seemingly confirms the assumptions of progressive opponents of immigration enforcement that the agents policing our southern border are cruel racists. Then, you work up a Twitter mob saying that the photo has captured a tableau of hideous abuse.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden deliberately created the illegal immigration crisis

By now, the crisis at the U.S. southern border appears not merely incompetent, but downright sinister. Judging from the performance of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on today’s Fox News Sunday, the Biden administration is far more enthusiastic about admitting illegal immigrants than it is about keeping them out. Host Chris Wallace asked Mayorkas a series of highly pertinent questions that Mayorkas essentially dodged. A number of other questions also raise themselves.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
