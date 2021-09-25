Mark Andrews on Saturday: Power struggle could be taste of things to come
"Ten days to fix CO2 crisis", said one of the more sensationalist tabloid headlines this week. Now remind me. Is that reducing CO2 or producing it?. Of course, the CO2 crisis was fixed almost as soon as it began, which suggests it was one of those manufactured crises deliberately hyped up to make it look like the Government was doing something. And, of course, providing a convenient distraction from the real problem, which is the energy shortage.www.shropshirestar.com
