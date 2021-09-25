Mark Andrews on Saturday: Power struggle could be taste of things to come

It is the government’s flagship agenda, an oft-repeated promise to revive and regenerate communities that have long felt left behind.In Scunthorpe, however, levelling up currently appears to mean, er, paving stones.The Lincolnshire town of 83,000 people is exactly the kind of place ministers tend to have in mind when they talk of the need for rejuvenation: decimated by deindustrialisation in the Eighties, smashed by austerity over the last decade and, most recently, hammered by Covid-19.Yet, almost two years after Boris Johnson first vowed to level up the country, the only sign of action here in Scunthorpe is £1m being lavished...

POLITICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO