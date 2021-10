Gareth Southgate has admitted that he may have called Mason Greenwood up too early in his career after the Manchester United youngster was once again omitted from the England squad.The 20-year-old has not represented England at any level since making his senior debut against Iceland in September of last year.Greenwood was subsequently sent home from that camp, along with Manchester City's Phil Foden, for breaching Covid-19 protocols and the bio-secure bubble at the team's Reykjavik hotel.Southgate included Greenwood in England's provisional European Championship squad during the summer, only for him to withdraw through injury before the final cut.The United forward...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO