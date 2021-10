Kankakee rolled to a 55-12 victory over Thornwood on Friday in South Holland in a Southland Athletic Conference game to qualify for the postseason. The Kays moved to 5-0 and to 1-0 in the conference as senior quarterback Tomele Staples threw three touchdowns passes and ran for another. Staples tossed scoring strikes of 30 and 31 yards to Pierre Allen and another to Maurice Burkes.