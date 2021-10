No. 10 Florida (3-1, 1-1 SEC) at Kentucky (4-0, 2-0), Saturday at 6 p.m. EDT (ESPN). Line: Gators by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series: Florida leads 53-18. The Gators seek their second consecutive conference win to leapfrog Kentucky and stay within reach of first-place and No. 2 Georgia in the East. Off to their best start since going 10-3 in 2018, the Wildcats also seek their first 3-0 SEC start since then in hopes of at least keeping pace with the Bulldogs.

