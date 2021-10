The Niskayuna football team scored all of its points before halftime, as the Silver Warriors secured a 28-14 Class A victory Friday against Ballston Spa. Niskayuna led 28-0 at halftime on its way to improving to 3-1 on the season. Dan Quinn rushed for one score and passed for three. Two of Quinn’s touchdown passes found Dahvion Wimberly, while Tanner Wood scored the other touchdown.