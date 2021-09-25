CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, OH

Geneva gets back on winning track, tops Orange

By David Negin
Star Beacon
Star Beacon
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0McuYM_0c7aUnuw00

HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Wyatt Fuduric and his senior teammates want to make sure their final season at Geneva finishes well.

For a team aspiring to qualify for the playoffs at the end of the season, consider Friday night’s 42-14 win over Orange at SPIRE Institute a much-needed first step in that quest.

“This is where it really is going to ramp up for us,” Fuduric said after the Eagles snapped a 4-game losing streak with the Chagrin Valley Conference win. “We are going to have to work our butts off to start getting some wins back. We want to get a Week 11.”

Fuduric did his part, leading the way with three touchdowns, as the quarterback rushed for 100 yards on 13 carries.

His biggest play, however, occurred on special teams right before the half.

Following his own 34-yard touchdown with 3:39 until intermission, giving the Eagles a 21-0 advantage, a struggling Orange offense began to find its rhythm.

Lions quarterback Tony Fatica led his team down the field, connecting on a 21-yard pass play to the Geneva 4-yard line with just under a minute remaining. He then powered it in for a touchdown on the next play to cut the lead to 21-7 with 39 seconds left. Fuduric and the Geneva special teams had other ideas.

The senior immediately struck with a 78-yard kickoff return, giving the Eagles a 28-7 lead at intermission, regaining the momentum for his team.

Geneva coach Chip Sorber was glad those wristbands were not needed.

What also helped was key play after key play made by his seniors.

Tailback Brady Peet led the ground game with 137 yards on 11 carries.

He did not score, but he came up with a big interception near the end of the third quarter after Orange (1-5 overall, 0-4 in the CVC) cut the lead to 28-14 and recovered a fumble on Geneva’s ensuing possession.

Clayton Queen made impact plays on both sides of the ball. He finished with 36-yards rushing (one touchdown) and threw a two-point conversion pass on a trick play to his younger brother, Logan, following Fuduric’s 34-yard touchdown.

And, running back Dylan Hamilton scored a pair of touchdowns, including a 51-yard, fourth-quarter run to put the game away.

Geneva finished with 360 yards rushing on the night, holding Orange to 210 yards of total offense, 91 of those on the ground. The Eagles, however, played sloppy at times, committing nine penalties for 87 yards along with the fumble lost.

Sorber was encouraged with what he saw, and he knows who he is relying on to help get his team there.

“You need your seniors to step up,” Sorber said. “They need to lead, they need to execute, and they need to carry this program forward. If they want a Week 11 game, which I think is still possible, they are going to have to. We are still going to get better, I believe.”

Geneva (2-4 overall, 1-4 in the CVC) will look for that to continue next Friday when it travels to take on Ashtabula County rival Edgewood.

