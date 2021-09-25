CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conneaut, OH

Junior running back records 5 TDs as Conneaut tops Reynolds

By John Arthur Hutchison sports@starbeacon.com
Star Beacon
Star Beacon
 9 days ago
CONNEAUT — Junior running back Zack Rice scored five total touchdowns as the Conneaut Spartans defeated the Reynolds Raiders 42-22 Friday night at Joslin Field.

Conneaut improved to 3-3 with the win on its homecoming night, while Reynolds dropped to 2-2 on the season.

Rice finished the game rushing the ball 19 times for 106 yards with two rushing touchdowns and had four receptions for 136 yards with three receiving touchdowns.

“We worked as a team and our team got it done today,” said Rice, who set a career high in touchdowns in a game. “It feels great, it feels amazing.”

Conneaut senior quarterback Kiefer Mandagelo completed 9 of 13 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns with one interception. He added 11 rushes for 93 yards.

“We really stepped up and the seniors stepped it up,” Mandagelo said. “We always talk ‘if the line is blocking, then the running backs are rocking’ so I always trust my line and I felt comfortable throwing the ball. I trust my receivers so if I throw it up in the air then they’re going to go get it.”

Conneaut coach Rocco Dobran said Mandagelo, in his second consecutive start at quarterback, is sinking into the position and giving the team another rushing option in addition to Rice.

Dobran said the Raiders gave Conneaut a good battle, but the Spartans defense held up when it counted.

“This week was a quick turnaround after finding out on Wednesday we would be playing them,” Dobran said. “Offensively, it was probably our best performance of the year, just moving the ball around.”

Reynolds junior running back Jalen Wagner led the Raiders with 176 yards rushing on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Conneaut struck first shortly after Jason Herd blocked a punt to give the Spartans great field position. On the first offensive play of the drive Mandagelo threw a 24-yard TD pass to Rice with 8:14 left in the first quarter. The extra point by senior kicker Chase Carpenter made it 7-0.

Reynolds responded quickly and scored on its first play of the next drive with a 62-yard touchdown run by junior running back Jalen Wagner. The extra point by senior kicker Ashton Small made it 7-7 with 7:21 to go in the first quarter.

Rice scored his second touchdown of the night bursting out to the right sideline for a 14-yard run with 6:09 left in the first quarter. The extra point made it 14-7.

Mandagelo connected with Rice for a 49-yard touchdown pass the back’s third touchdown in the first quarter. The extra point made it 21-7.

Wagner got the Raiders on the board yet again in the first with 14 seconds remaining with a 35-yard run up the middle to make it 21-14.

Mandagelo hooked up with Carpenter for a 44-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline for a 28-14 score with 4:36 left before halftime.

The Spartans opened the second half with a 69-yard drive capped by a 51-yard pass from Mandagelo to Rice for his fourth touchdown of the night. The extra point made it 35-14 with 8:17 left in the third quarter.

Wagner scored his third touchdown for Reynolds with a 5-yard run up the middle to make it 35-22 after a two-point conversion run by quarterback Brayden McCloskey with 3:10 remaining in the third quarter.

Reynolds got a stop and then drove down the field, but the drive stalled and the Raiders turned the ball over on downs.

Rice finished the scoring and got into the end zone for his fifth and final touchdown on a 9-yard run off left tackle to make it 42-22 in the fourth.

Next up: Conneaut hosts Slippery Rock on Oct. 1.

