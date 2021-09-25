CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conservatives and Progressives agree: The U.S. is already now in a constitutional crisis

By Roger Straw
beniciaindependent.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Post Opinion by Robert Kagan, September 23, 2021. “Is there no virtue among us? If there be not, we are in a wretched situation.” — James Madison. The United States is heading into its greatest political and constitutional crisis since the Civil War, with a reasonable chance over the next three to four years of incidents of mass violence, a breakdown of federal authority, and the division of the country into warring red and blue enclaves. The warning signs may be obscured by the distractions of politics, the pandemic, the economy and global crises, and by wishful thinking and denial. But about these things there should be no doubt:

