The Dodgers have Max Scherzer. The sentence doesn't mean what it did a couple of days ago, when they could still take comfort in how they would have the best pitcher in baseball on the mound if they wound up in the National League wild-card game. Now that the previously unhittable Scherzer followed a clunker last week with another this week, the same words have become a source for concern.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO