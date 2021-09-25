CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado park ride operators failed to check seat belt of Wongel Estifanos before her death

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado amusement park employees failed to notice that a 6-year-old girl was not fastened into her thrill ride seat before she fell 110 feet to her death earlier this month, according to investigators. Little Wongel Estifanos was ejected from the Haunted Mine Drop ride in Glenwood Springs while on vacation...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

ABC7 Los Angeles

Girl never strapped into seat before dying on amusement park ride: Report

The 6-year-old girl who died on a ride at a Colorado amusement park earlier this month was never strapped into her seat -- and two operators failed to notice even after a monitor alerted them to a seatbelt safety issue -- before the ride plunged 110 feet, according to a state investigation.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Ride operators didn’t properly check that girl, 6, was buckled in before she fell to her death

An investigation into the death of a 6-year-old Colorado girl who fell from a theme park ride has found operators failed to check that she was wearing a restraint. Wongel Estifanos fell 100 feet (30 meters) to her death from the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park over Labour Day weekend on 5 September.Investigators from the Colorado Department of Labour and Employment found the child was sitting on the two seat belts instead of wearing them across her lap, and two newly hired operators failed to notice during a routine check. Investigators also discovered that an alarm...
ACCIDENTS
WKRC

New findings revealed in amusement park ride death of 6-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WKRC/KMGH/CNN Newsource) - New findings have been released after a six-year-old girl died when she fell off an amusement park ride. The incident happened just west of Denver, Colorado on September 5. The report shows negligence led to the death of six-year-old Wongel Estifanos. She fell to...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
State
Colorado State
TheDailyBeast

Colorado Girl Died on Drop Ride Because Ride Operators Didn’t Check Seatbelt, Investigation Finds

A 6-year-old Colorado girl was killed at an amusement park over Labor Day weekend because two ride operators didn’t make sure she was wearing a seat belt, according to a state investigation. Wongel Estifanos was on the “Haunted Mine Drop” at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs when, even after operators conducted a seat-belt check, she was still permitted to stay on the ride. An alarm system even went off notifying the operators of a problem, but because of their lack of training, they weren’t sure what to do and overrode the alarm system. This led to Estifanos falling more than 100 feet to her death, with her body found near the ride’s mine shaft, per the Denver Post. Officials plan to issue fines and citations related to the incident, and they have handed off the investigation to the district attorney for any criminal charges.
COLORADO STATE
Sand Hills Express

6-year-old killed on amusement park ride after “multiple operator errors”

A six-year-old died on an amusement park ride in Colorado earlier this month as a result of “multiple operator errors,” according to an investigation by the state Department of Labor and Employment’s Division of Oil and Public Safety released Friday. The ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park will remain closed until it is re-permitted following Wongel Estifanos‘s death, officials said.
ACCIDENTS
KRDO News Channel 13

State regulators: Ride operators failed to properly check seatbelt of Colorado Springs girl who died at Glenwood Caverns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment's (CDLE) Division of Oil and Public Safety (OPS) said its investigation into what led to the death of 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos of Colorado Springs found multiple errors by ride operators. Estifanos died on Labor Day weekend after riding the Haunted Mine Drop at The post State regulators: Ride operators failed to properly check seatbelt of Colorado Springs girl who died at Glenwood Caverns appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
talesbuzz.com

Girl died after theme park ride operators failed to buckle her in: report

A new report revealed the apparent cause of a tragic accident at a Colorado theme park earlier this month. A young girl died after falling from a ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park during Labor Day weekend. After an investigation into the incident, state officials have determined that she had not been properly secured into the ride.
ACCIDENTS
