Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce celebrates 95 years with anniversary gala
On September 9, The Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 95th Anniversary. Originally scheduled for April 2020, the Chamber re-scheduled this event multiple times due to the pandemic, making the celebration even more special. Hosted at the Harbor Club, Prime, the 95th Gala gave everyone a chance to have fun. Upon entering, all guests received a credit to gamble at the full Casino on the second floor.tbrnewsmedia.com
