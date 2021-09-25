CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Historical Society presents virtual tour of Walt Whitman Birthplace

Join the Huntington Historical Society for its virtual October Lunch & Learn event on Thursday, Oct. 7 at noon as Walt Whitman Birthplace Association Executive Director Cynthia Shor and Docent Iris Jumper offers a virtual tour of the home where Walt Whitman was born in 1819. Afterwards, they will offer a virtual presentation of the permanent exhibit in the Interpretive Center by commenting on the panels which depict Walt’s life in his later years. The presentation will last 45 minutes with time for commentary and Q&A from participants.

