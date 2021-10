The Cubs lost both ends of a split doubleheader on Friday. That drops them to a season-low 20 games under .500. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have now won 14 games in a row. There’s nothing like a stretch of games where a team seemingly can’t lose. I’ve pointed this out before, but the Cubs were actually two games ahead of the Cardinals when the Cubs emptied the shelves of basically every expiring contract and player with any market. The odds of any given team winning 14 games in a row are remote. The odds for a team to start that kind of winning streak with well over 100 games played sitting at two over .500 are microscopic. I don’t imagine that even people inside of the Cardinals clubhouse would think this kind of stretch was even possible.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO