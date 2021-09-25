The Village Rot Locations

Begin the investigation of the Cult of the Dragon's return in the first milestone of Neverwinter's evolving three milestone campaign, Echoes of Prophecy. The first milestone for the action MMORPG is available now for PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, and Arc Games), PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. In Echoes of Prophecy, rumors of disturbances in the Weave have begun to swirl about as unfamiliar faces begin appearing alongside the population of Protector's Enclave. Alongside the legendary Sage of Shadowdale, Elminster Aumar, players investigate this mysterious phenomenon and search for answers in hopes of bringing peace to Faerûn once more. The second milestone arrives on November 1, with the final landing on December 1, 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO