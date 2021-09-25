CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Village Rot Locations

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis part of the Kena: Bridge of Spirits guide includes how to find all Rot in the The Village. Scroll to see all Rot locations in the The Village in Kena, or use our interactive map!. Rot 1. Head out and to the left of the Hat Shop, by some...

pushsquare.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits: All Rot Locations

Where are all the Rot creatures in Kena: Bridge of Spirits? How do you find all the Rot, and where are they? The Rot is the race of small creatures that help out Kena in many ways throughout the adventure. As part of our Kena: Bridge of Spirits guide, we're going to outline where to find all the Rot in the game.
segmentnext.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Village Heart Collectibles Locations Guide

In Kena: Bridge of Spirits, each area has different collectibles that can be found. These collectibles include Spirit Mails, Cursed chests, Rots, and many more. In this Kena: Bridge of Spirits Village Heart Collectibles Locations guide, we will list down the location of all the collectibles that are located in the Village Heart area.
GamesRadar+

Fall Guys and Kena: Bridge of Spirits crossover brings us The Rot skin

Fall Guys has introduced a new Kena: Bridge of Spirits skin to the battle royale game. To celebrate the release of Ember Labs’ fantasy adventure game, Fall Guys is implementing two new skins based on the most iconic characters of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Announced via an adorable trailer, which sees two Fall Guys jelly beans dressed up as Kena and The Rot navigating the game’s chaotic obstacle courses, the first of the two skins will be added to the game from today.
segmentnext.com

How to Increase Rot Level in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena is tasked with guiding spirits to the afterlife. While it’s a tough job she isn’t alone, the Rot are there to help her out! In this guide for Kena: Bridge of Spirits, we’ll tell you how to increase your Rot level and get more Rot on your side for the adventure!
IGN

Forgotten Forest Rot Hat Locations

By the Woods Shrine, go to Rusu and run past him. You should hear and see a waterfall. Walk through the waterfall to find a chest. Open the chest to get the Purple Mushroom Rot Hat. Forgotten Forest Rot Acorn Hat 2. By the Woods Shrine, jump down from the...
IGN

Rusu Mountain Rot Locations

This part of the Kena: Bridge of Spirits guide includes how to find all Rot in Rusu Mountain. Scroll to see all Rot locations on Rusu Mountain in Kena, or use our interactive map!. Swim forward until you reach a rock you can climb up onto and jump across the...
IGN

Grub Caverns and Grub Deep Clothing Items

This page of IGN's Chicory: A Colorful Tale wiki guide contains information for all the small gifts/clothing items located Grub Caverns and Grub Deep. Grub Caverns is located in the eastern outskirts of the Dinners Region and needs to be visited during Chapter 4 - Into the Depths. For greater details about how to reach and traverse through Grub Caverns/Grub Deep, and find all of the collectibles, check out our walkthrough for Chapter 4 - Into the Depths.
IGN

Dinners Clothing Items

This page of IGN's Chicory: A Colorful Tale Wiki Guide contains the locations of all the clothing items/small gifts available in the Dinners region. The city of Dinners is located in northern Picnic and is accessible upon reaching Chapter 4 - Into the Depths. Though Dinners can be accessed with the Jumping Ability, all the small gifts in Dinners require the Climbing Ability obtained upon completion of Chapter 4.
IGN

The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands Teaser Trailer

Experience the cataclysmic conclusion to the "Gates of Oblivion" year-long adventure in The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands. Explore new worlds, discover strange new allies, and foil Dagon's plans to rule Nirn in this action-packed 20-hour finale.
IGN

Neverwinter: Echoes of Prophecy - Official Launch Trailer

Begin the investigation of the Cult of the Dragon's return in the first milestone of Neverwinter's evolving three milestone campaign, Echoes of Prophecy. The first milestone for the action MMORPG is available now for PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, and Arc Games), PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. In Echoes of Prophecy, rumors of disturbances in the Weave have begun to swirl about as unfamiliar faces begin appearing alongside the population of Protector's Enclave. Alongside the legendary Sage of Shadowdale, Elminster Aumar, players investigate this mysterious phenomenon and search for answers in hopes of bringing peace to Faerûn once more. The second milestone arrives on November 1, with the final landing on December 1, 2021.
IGN

Arise of Awakener - TGS2021 Trailer

Check out the trailer for this upcoming action RPG, Arise of Awakener. Arise of Awakener is a single-player, open-map action role-playing game set in a fantasy world based upon medieval Europe. In this world, players will ride dragons, command airships, and partake in engaging combat encounters against a collection of fantastical creatures as they take on the role of an adventurer and embark on a path of revenge and redemption. All with the goal of becoming the 'Awakened One'.
IGN

Astria Ascending Review

There is always something exciting about playing a brand new JRPG that isn’t from one of the popular franchises we already know and love, mostly to see how it differentiates itself from the pack. But while Astria Ascending’s turn-based combat is excellent, its mediocre story and weak quest design drag it down. It has plenty of amusing things going for it, but those shortcomings keep it from becoming the breakout JRPG it had the potential to be.
IGN

How to Camp

Welcome to the How to Camp page of the IGN Wiki guide and walkthrough for New World! When completed, this section will contain information on camping on the island of Aeternum, how to build a camp, necessary materials, and upgrades.
IGN

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wiki Guide

When exposed to special minerals from the Hisui region, Scyther acquires the Rock-type in this special evolution. This Axe Pokemon has incredible slicing power, stands 5'11" tall, and weighs 196.2 pounds. It carves symbols into tree trunks or even chops them down to mark its territory. If you see crisscross patterns marked in trees, be on the lookout for Kleavor.
IGN

How to Find All Amigos - Animal Companions

Amigos in Far Cry 6 are animal companions that assist in combat. The term amigos replaces the fangs for hire term. There are a few different animals available to recruit as amigos, and they have different combat styles. Here's where to find and how to recruit all amigos and animal companions in Far Cry 6.
IGN

Corrupt Rot God

Welcome to the Corrupt Rot God page of the official IGN Wiki Guide and Walkthrough for Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Here, we'll break down everything you need to know about this boss including what moves to look out for, how to beat Corrupt Rot God, tips and tricks to survive, and more.
IGN

Summoners War: Lost Centuria - 2021 Season 6 Update Trailer

Summoners War: Lost Centuria's Season 6 update is available now and brings new monsters along with battle mode updates and more to the fantasy RPG. The new monsters include Ritesh, a Beast Monk that has mastered the wind element, and Kernadon, a Lizardman ready to poison its opponents.
