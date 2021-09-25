Blain Hanly leads Eatonville to 35-13 win over La Center

Eatonville running back Blain Hanly had two touchdowns and an interception as the Cruisers sped past La Center, 35-13, in a non-league football game on Friday night. Eatonville scored on the first play from scrimmage, Austin Wicker rushing off left end for a 64-yard score, and never slowed down. The Cruisers scored touchdowns on all but two drives, stopped once in the first half and again when they knelt out the clock to close the game.