On Wednesday night, a new moon in Libra asks you to consider what kind of community — be it solidarity or sweet, simple friendship — has been missing from your life. This is your chance to begin addressing the absences, to fill the empty places in your heart. Then, on Thursday morning, Venus moves into restless Sagittarius. Love doesn’t have to feel so intense anymore, so all-consuming and liable to tip over into anxious obsession. It’s possible now to remember how delightful, how rewarding and fun it can be to reach out to others without any pressure or expectations, only a genuine desire to connect.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 HOURS AGO