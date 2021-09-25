APS must open eyes, seek truth about masks
The division in this country couldn't be more evident than what was on display at last Monday's Alpena School Board meeting. One side claimed the "higher ground" by wearing their masks and stating they're following the science. The opposing side without masks widely outnumbered the other. This side not only demonstrated the adverse effects of wearing a mask, but also testified to the mental, social, emotional, educational and physiological harm wearing a mask has upon our children.
