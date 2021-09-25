APS must open eyes, seek truth about masks

If you love reading the bible or you would like to know about the interesting things contained deep in the bible, then you’ve come to the right place. The Exodus Effect will teach you how to make anointing oil according to the bible. God created anointing oil in the book of Exodus. The holy book has mentioned all the ingredients you need to prepare the anointing oil. Anointing oil has many benefits for people, such as giving the body strength to fight against illnesses and reducing pain. Moreover, anointing oil also has spiritual uses and will leave you spiritually nourished if you are a staunch Christian or believer in a supreme being.

RELIGION ・ 12 DAYS AGO