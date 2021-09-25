CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
APS must open eyes, seek truth about masks

Alpena News
 9 days ago

The division in this country couldn’t be more evident than what was on display at last Monday’s Alpena School Board meeting. One side claimed the “higher ground” by wearing their masks and stating they’re following the science. The opposing side without masks widely outnumbered the other. This side not only demonstrated the adverse effects of wearing a mask, but also testified to the mental, social, emotional, educational and physiological harm wearing a mask has upon our children.

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Letter about masks inaccurate

This morning’s paper had an article by Anna Schwirian, “Masks could harm children’s development.”. Ms. Schwirian’s article is filled with half-truths and misinformation and has “evidence” gleaned from essays and unqualified individuals to make recommendations about masks. If people read her letter and believe it to be the truth, they can place their child in danger.
KIDS
Alpena News

Adults using kids to push their own agendas

There is a group of parents and political party leaders that are encouraging others to join a homeschool co-op. This would be comical if it wasn’t so sad. Mr. Mantas preaches that children should not be taught from a politically biased curriculum. I agree, facts should be taught to children, not a politically sponsored package of education.
ALPENA, MI
Vindy.com

Masking is about protecting others

Wearing masks in public is something, I am certain, not one of us ever thought we would see in our lifetime. The battle our world has been fighting the past year and a half has been exhausting, to say the least, mentally, physically or both. These unprecedented times have touched...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Discover Mag

The Truth About Truth Serum

Law enforcement officials have long used drugs like barbiturates to interrogate suspects. (Credit: Valery Brozhinsky/Shutterstock) The ability to separate truths from falsehoods has long evaded humanity: We’re prone to lying when it behooves us, and we do a poor job of recognizing when we’re the ones being lied to. Even police officers and other specialists trained in the detection of deceit fall short about as often as the average person.
INDIA
Kenai Peninsula Clarion

Exodus Effect Reviews: The Must-See Shocking Truth Told Here

If you love reading the bible or you would like to know about the interesting things contained deep in the bible, then you’ve come to the right place. The Exodus Effect will teach you how to make anointing oil according to the bible. God created anointing oil in the book of Exodus. The holy book has mentioned all the ingredients you need to prepare the anointing oil. Anointing oil has many benefits for people, such as giving the body strength to fight against illnesses and reducing pain. Moreover, anointing oil also has spiritual uses and will leave you spiritually nourished if you are a staunch Christian or believer in a supreme being.
RELIGION
Telegraph

What's the truth about Long Covid?

Has the pandemic turned us into a nation of hypochondriacs? Last week, new data from the Office of National Statistics showed long Covid may be much less common than previously thought. Researchers looked at data from more than 50,000 people in the UK, half of whom had tested positive for Covid, and concluded that just one in 40 people who tested positive for the virus still had symptoms three months later. That compares to the estimated one in 10 Britons who had long Covid, according to the previous ONS study back in April 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ncadvertiser.com

Opinion: The truth about climate and COVID

Getting to school as a boy in Singapore in the 1970s could be soggy affair. Tropical downpours overwhelmed drainage systems, leaving parts of the island impassable. Students braved the rains and rising waters, turning up bedraggled, if they made it at all. Thankfully, this became a thing of the past...
ENVIRONMENT
Tara Blair Ball

Truths about the "Physical Touch" love language

It’s the most misinterpreted love language, and it may be harder for you to understand if it’s not also your own. According to Dr. Gary Chapman, pastor, counselor, and author of The Five Love Languages, people prefer to give and receive affection/love in one of five ways:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aps#The Mask#Alpena School Board
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
districtchronicles.com

The Truth About Whoopi Goldberg’s Relationship History

Whoopi Goldberg’s complicated relationship history began when she was a teenager experimenting with drugs. As she recalled to The Telegraph, ingesting as many “mind-altering substances” as possible was a “rite of passage” for her — one that almost derailed her life. “I was young, homeless and addicted to heroin,” Goldberg said. “I dropped out of high school and into drugs.”
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The 81 women killed in 28 weeks

People said something had changed with the awful death of Sarah Everard. But the message certainly hasn’t reached the men who rape, harm and kill women. And I can’t see a difference in the government, police, Crown Prosecution Service or the judiciary either. Since Sarah Everard was abducted, raped, murdered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MedicineNet.com

What Causes Toenails to Thicken?

Your toenails are made of keratin, which help protect the delicate soft tissues, nerves, blood vessels, and muscles in your toes. However, toenails can thicken for various reasons, such as wearing tight shoes, nail bed trauma, and fungal infections. 5 causes of thick toenails. 1. Onychomycosis. Onychomycosis is a fungal...
SKIN CARE
Harvard Health

POTS: Lightheadedness and a racing heart

This past February, a 57-year-old firefighter came to my cardiology clinic after experiencing a strange set of symptoms. A few weeks earlier, he had gotten COVID-19. Predictably, he lost his sense of smell, developed a low-grade fever, and experienced muscle aches. Within a week his COVID-19 symptoms were gone, but he continued to feel off. And the new symptoms he described — sudden lightheadedness when standing up and an unusually fast heartbeat — made me suspect a condition called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Alpena News

Investigation proves truth may still prevail

This week Sept. 22-28 THE EPOCH TIMES weekly has two full + page writeup by Jeff Carlson and Hans Mahncke explaining the special counsel John H. Durham grand jury investigation. It brings out the facts of the Trump-Russian Hoax, 24/7 all during his presidency and affected the corruption of the 2020 election…facts over opinion!
ALPENA, MI
Alpena News

The death of civility?

As a professional writer and avid reader, sometimes, something falls into my lap that is just written way too well for me to try and mold into my own words. Something that captures my own thoughts so precisely and eloquently. That’s how I felt when I stumbled upon this piece,...
OHIO STATE
psychologytoday.com

The Truth About Emotional Intelligence

Emotional intelligence is best conceived as a set of skills for communicating emotionally, or what are called “emotional competencies.”. Social intelligence is perhaps more important and relates to how we behave in, and manage a variety of, social situations. Improving your emotional and social intelligence isn’t easy, but viewing them...
MENTAL HEALTH
femalefirst.co.uk

US woman charged for 'brief emotion' during medical exam

A woman in the United States was billed for showing 'brief emotion' during a routine medical examination. A woman in the US was charged for showing 'brief emotion' during her medical examination. The lady, named only as Midge, went to the doctors for a routine exam and saw the words...
HEALTH
Rebel Yell

Israeli government puts pressure on people vaccinated twice |

Tel Aviv (dpa) – Due to the high number of infections, the Israeli government is increasing pressure on people who were vaccinated twice during the Corona crisis: from Sunday, the so-called Green Pass, which facilitates access to public life, does not apply until six months after the second vaccination. Thereafter,...
WORLD
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of October 4

On Wednesday night, a new moon in Libra asks you to consider what kind of community — be it solidarity or sweet, simple friendship — has been missing from your life. This is your chance to begin addressing the absences, to fill the empty places in your heart. Then, on Thursday morning, Venus moves into restless Sagittarius. Love doesn’t have to feel so intense anymore, so all-consuming and liable to tip over into anxious obsession. It’s possible now to remember how delightful, how rewarding and fun it can be to reach out to others without any pressure or expectations, only a genuine desire to connect.
LIFESTYLE

