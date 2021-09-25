Good sounds at the Reagan Day dinner

Working for Donald Trump warps your sense of reality, degrades your self-respect and wrecks your future. It also puts a fresh spin on what passes for professional achievement. For proof of that last consideration, consider how former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham looks back on her actions of Jan. 6, 2021. “One thing I’m proud of that day was that I was the first to resign over the siege on the Capitol,” writes Grisham in her new book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House.” “And perhaps news of my departure emboldened others, or so I’d like to think. Shortly after news of my resignation leaked out, others resigned. Then Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao quit — a big deal, since she was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s wife. Then Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Then another. Then another.”

POTUS ・ 4 DAYS AGO