There is more than one thing on Joey Christian’s to-do list for Friday, but what sneaks into the forefront is the willingness to throw the football. “Greeneville is so good on the back end, it almost makes you want to be one dimensional before the game even starts,” the Dobyns-Bennett coach said. “They are just so talented, and so much faster than we are, you just say we can’t get open. But we’ve got to make sure we aren’t one dimensional.”

GREENEVILLE, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO