At this point, it seems to me that just about every week is an exercise in learning something new about how bad this season might get for the Washington State Cougars. I’ll readily admit that there’s a fair amount of confirmation bias involved with my conclusions at this point. I went into the season thinking the team probably wasn’t going to be very good — something I had already decided months before Nick Rolovich’s ill-fated vaccination announcement — and now that they actually aren’t very good, it makes it hard to talk myself into anything portending positive results in the future.

