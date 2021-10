This is Audrey Hepburn's first appearance on Sons of Steve Garvey. San Diego is officially eliminated from the 2021 MLB Postseason, on the heels of the Cardinals' impressive 16-game win streak. But not all the drama has evaporated: the Padres could play a huge role in shaping how the NL West race ends up, starting with three against the Dodgers before traveling to San Francisco for three against the Giants.

BASEBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO