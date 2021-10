SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health is adopting the CDC’s recommendation for a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for certain individuals. The CDC advises people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings and people aged 18–64 years with underlying medical conditions or an increased risk of COVID-19 exposure get the additional dose. Many of the people who are now eligible to receive a booster shot received their initial vaccine early in the rollout and will benefit from additional protection. Authorities say the Delta variant continues to be the predominate virus circulating and with cases of COVID-19 increasing significantly across the United States, a booster shot will help strengthen protection against severe disease in those populations who are at high-risk for exposure to COVID-19 or the complications from severe disease. Right now, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized for booster doses.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO