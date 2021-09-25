CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago White Sox P Dylan Cease hit by comebacker, exits with bruised triceps

By Jesse Rogers
ESPN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease left after being struck on the right arm by a comebacker in the sixth inning of a 1-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Friday night. The playoff-bound White Sox said Cease has a right triceps contusion and that X-rays were negative. He was sporting a bruise on the upper back portion of his pitching arm following the game after being hit by a one-hopper from Bradley Zimmer.

