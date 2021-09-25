Brighton Completes Comeback With Big Win Over East

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Brighton Bengals needed a big fourth quarter but they took down East 35-28 to stay in second place in Region 6. Brighton trailed East 28-20 with under 11 minutes left in the game when Mitchell Dolato ran in a touchdown with over two minutes left and Bingham Zollinger ran in a 13-yard TD with 14 seconds left to complete the comeback. Jack Johnson threw three touchdown passes, finding Quincy Covington, Lander Barton and Dante McMaster. Amini Amone led East with two rushing scores. Benjamin Roberts had a 52-yard pick-six early in the first quarter.