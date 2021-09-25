No. 1 Corner Canyon Keeps Streak Alive, Defeats No. 2 Skyridge

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The No. 1 Corner Canyon Chargers kept their winning streak alive and defeated the No. 2 Skyridge Falcons. The Chargers had a 21-10 lead at halftime and was able to hold off Skyridge. Devin Brown four touchdown passes, hitting Jett Meine twice, along with one to Tre Kofe and Blaze DeGracie. Dylan Carlson ran in a touchdown for the Chargers. McCae Hillstead threw two touchdowns, one to Smith Snowden and Connor McAllister. Snowden also had a pick-six in the fourth quarter.