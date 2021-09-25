Kalispell Glacier runs away from Helena Capital in second half

KALISPELL — Jake Rendina rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns as No. 4 Kalispell Glacier pulled away from Helena Capital in the second half, winning 21-7. Looking to maintain their spot among the best in the Western AA, the Wolfpack got after Capital quarterback Joey Michelotti on Friday night. Glacier held Michelotti to just 130 yards through the air and picked him off twice. Luke Sullivan was limited to 51 yards on the ground on 13 carries and Hayden Opitz caught five passes for 52 yards for the Bruins.