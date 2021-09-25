Local roundup: Cross country teams stand out in Butte, Capital soccer teams sweep Flathead

Three Helena teams finish top-10 at Butte High Invitational. Both the Helena High girls and boys cross country teams finished inside the top-8 in a Friday meet in Butte. The Bengals' girls squad finished fifth with top-five times of 1:40:58.9 and 150 points. Senior Kylie Hartnett placed second overall with a time of 18:21.5, and fellow senior Odessa Zentz was not far behind in seventh with a time of 19:26.7. Helena Capital's Emma Compton placed 18th overall on the girls side with a time of 20:07.9.