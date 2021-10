Miro will put the TNT Championship on the line against Sammy Guevara on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Rochester, New York. The match started coming together on last Friday's Rampage when Miro once again defeated Fuego Del Sol in a title defense, taking Del Sol's car in a pre-match stipulation. After the match, Miro stuffed the keys in Del Sol's mouth and again put in Game Over, but Guevara came out to his aid. After he did, he grabbed the title and indicated he wanted a shot at it.

