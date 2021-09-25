CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) introduces articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden, V.P. Harris

Tom Ferguson
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colo. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R) has introduced articles of impeachment against Pres. Joe Biden and V. P. Kamala Harris. She cites her view that they have failed to ensure the national security of the United States. She released a statement that reads in part, “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris handed over billions of dollars of American-made weapons to the very scum of the earth that we spent $2 trillion fighting.”

Boebert introduces articles of impeachment against Biden, Harris

Colorado U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The Republican called introducing the articles “her duty.” Her push comes after she says the administration failed to ensure the national security of the U.S. and its citizens during the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Her announcement drew criticism because she misspelled “impeach” in a graphic, writing “Imeach Biden.”
