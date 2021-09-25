FOOTBALL: Malakoff, Eustace win in Week 5 finals

Here are the Week 5 finals for the Henderson County area schools for Friday night.

Rusk 55, Brownsboro 41

By Chris Frederick

Correspondent

BROWNSBORO – Homecoming 2021 was celebrated in Brownsboro on a beautiful fall night. Rebecca Rumbo was crowned queen by Maddie (Queenie) Essary, the 2020 queen. Our invocation prayer was given by Alexis (Rambo) Rumbo, the 2019 queen.

The game between the Brownsboro Bears and Rusk Eagles had it’s own royalty. Rusk quarterback Owen McCown followed up his offensive player of the week, last week, with another stellar performance. He led the Eagles to a 55-41 victory on the strength of six touchdown passes.

The fireworks started in the first quarter, at the 1:07 mark, on a McCown to Will Dixon 10 yard touchdown pass. Alan Rojo tacked on the extra point for a 7-0 lead. The Bear defensive backs played great defense on the Eagles wide receivers, but McCown, a University of Colorado commit, was pinpoint on most of his passes.

At the 11:48 time of the second quarter, McCown hit his brother Aiden McCown for 44 yards and his second touchdown pass. Rojo made it 14-0. Elijah Ward caught the third touchdown pass at 7:22 to go in the half. The extra point was blocked by Lane Epperson and Rusk led 20-0.

The Bears who seemed to be on defense most of the first half, drove the length of the field for a touchdown. Kyle Nichols bulled his way in from the one yard line. Jorge Vicente kicked the pat, and Rusk’s lead was now only 20-7.

The Eagles got one more chance to score with 0:03 seconds on the first half clock. McCown threw two yards to Heston Kelly for the final touchdown. The half ended 27-7.

The second half brought nine touchdowns, with the Bears getting five of those. Both teams played hard and pushed each other to the limit.

Rusk got two more touchdown passes from McCown, to push his total to six for the night. He hit his brother and Kelly with short passes for six. He also ran 63 yards for the final Eagle touchdown. Rojo kicked a couple of more extra points and Ward returned an interception 55 yards for six. Rusk had a final total of 55 points.

For the Bears, Nichols added another short touchdown run. Jaxyn Rogers had a short touchdown run and threw passes of 61 and 53 yards to Gekyle Baker for touchdowns. Payton Stephenson made a terrific 64 yard run for six points. Vicente kicked four more extra points to run the Bears final point total to 41.

Outstanding play for the Bears on defense, came from Aiden Hardin, Logan McKinney and Nichols. The Eagles were led by the McCown brothers, but defensively Caleb Ferrara and Jordan Anderson made plenty of plays.

“We’ve played three teams that are undefeated, getting us ready for district play. We have one more game before we start district at home against Mexia. It’s time to start putting it all together,” said Bears Head Coach Lance Connot.

Brownsboro goes to Brook Hill on Friday. Rusk is open this week.

Malakoff 17, Pittsburg 14

By Blaine Clamon

Correspondent

PITTSBURG – Fresh off their first win of the season, the Malakoff Tigers were back on the road, heading to Camp County to face off with the Pittsburg Pirates in their final non-district game.

In a defensive contest with the Pirates, the Tigers took them down to the wire and would fend off Pittsburg with a field goal late in the fourth quarter to win their second straight game by the score of 17-14.

Malakoff (2-3) heads into their bye week and will kick off district play at Eustace on Oct. 8.

Mt. Enterprise 52, Cross Roads 22

CROSS ROADS – A late addition to the Cross Roads Bobcats schedule saw a 52-22 loss Friday at Rock Tower Stadium.

Cross Roads (2-3 overall) is set to return to action Thursday, Oct. 7 at Mildred at 6:30 p.m. The game is against the Mildred JV squad.

Eustace 42, Tioga 35

TIOGA – A high scoring affair saw Eustace coach Monty Leaf and the Bulldogs wrap up non-district play Friday in Tioga.

Eustace is 4-1 overall and is open Friday. They will open District 8-3A, Division I play Oct. 8 hosting the Malakoff Tigers.

Quinlan Ford 50, Kemp 0

KEMP – The Kemp Yellowjackets head into the open week following a tough shutout loss Friday at Yellowjacket Stadium.

Kemp is currently 0-4 and will open District 8-3A, Division I play Oct. 8 hosting the Teague Lions.

For more on the Kemp game, check out the Tuesday edition of the Athens Daily Review.

Lindale 30, Mabank 13

MABANK – The Mabank Panthers suffered their first loss of the 2021 season in the district opener Friday against the Lindale Eagles.

Mabank (4-1, 0-1) returns to action Friday as they travel to Palestine to face the Wildcats at 7:30 p.m.

The Wildcats (2-3, 0-1) lost to Kilgore 35-6 Friday at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.

Leverett’s Chapel 54, Trinidad 0

LAIRD HILL – Head coach Michael Warren’s Trinidad Trojans were shutout for the fourth time in five games against the Leverett’s Chapel Lions Friday.

Trinidad (0-5 overall) is scheduled to return to action Saturday Oct. 9 as they host Longview HEAT for homecoming. The game is set for 7 p.m.