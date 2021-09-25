CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weather journal

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 9 days ago

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily. The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees. For Friday 5. For September 30. Rainfall. For Friday none. For September 3.36 inches (0.87) For the year 31.07 inches (0.52) Relative humidity.

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
Hubert (NC) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Hubert

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hubert: Sunday, October 3: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 4: Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, October 5: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while
HUBERT, NC
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday Storm Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as chilly waking up today, but rain showers are here as an area of low-pressure tracks through the region. There’s no severe weather threat today, but a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out along with gusty winds around 20 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas should pick up about 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rainfall. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Our sunsets are now before 7:00 PM! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Southwesterly flow keeps mild temperatures around through the week with highs in the low to mid 70’s. Monday, we also have a treat for showers and storms through the morning and afternoon, but they will taper off through the evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tuesday will be the dry day this week and the warmest with partly sunny skies. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Scattered showers stick around for the end of the week but right now it’s looking to shape up just in time for the weekend! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy