CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

High School Football Stats from Friday, September 24th

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SgE9u_0c7aBETE00

AHSTW 47, Riverside 12

The Vikings come away with a breakout performance and hand Riverside their first loss. Brayden Lund caught seven passes for 144 yards and two scores. Kyle Sternberg went 10/13 passing for 184 yards with two TD’s. The QB also ran for two touchdowns and 54 yards on six carries. Denver Pauley ran 15 times for 86 yards with two trips to the end zone. Cole Scheffler returned a punt 84 yards for a TD. Raydden Grobe intercepted a pass. Rhett Bentley led Riverside’s offense with 70 yards rushing and 67 yards receiving. Austin Kremkoski was 6/18 passing for 94 yards and a score along with eight carries for 66 yards and one TD. Jace Rose caught two passes for 11 yards and one touchdown.

CAM 58, Audubon 42

The Cougars scored the first 24 points and never trailed. Lane Spieker put up another whopping stat line with 42 carries for 375 yards and 7 TD’s. He completed 4/9 passes for 68 yards and one TD. Cade Ticknor caught two balls for 36 yards including a 20 yard TD on the final play of the first half. Joe Kauffman had two receptions for 32 yards. Ticknor was in on 15 tackles, intercepted a pass, and recovered a fumble. Audubon twice closed within two points. Gavin Smith ran 41 times for 206 yards and three scores. He was 6/13 through the air for 40 yards and one TD. Carter Andreasen ran 13 times for 154 yards and two TD’s. Braden Wessel caught four passes for 30 yards including and 18 yard touchdown. Gavin Larsen intercepted a pass and made six solo tackles along with nine assists. Garrett Christensen recovered a fumble and was in on 12 tackles.

Fremont-Mills 54, East Mills 48

The Knights were led by Braxton Blackburn’s 169 rushing yards on 16 attempts with one TD. Payton Vanhouten and Jake Malcom each had two rushing scores. VanHouten totaled 92 yards and Malcom ran for 73. Malcom also completed six passes for 111 yards and two scores. Zane Jurey was on the receiving end of each TD pass (40 and 38 yards) while Taylor Reed hauled in four balls for 33 yards. Paxten VanHouten was credited with 13 tackles and Kyle Kesterson 10.5. Kesterson returned a punt 45 yards for a TD.

Van Meter 70, West Central Valley 0

Jack Pettit was 7/7 for 118 yards and two TD’s. Ben Gilliland completed 2/3 passes for 28 yards. Dalten Van Pelt led the rushing attack with 133 yards and five scores on 13 attempts. Van Meter ran 27 yards for 263 yards and eight TD’s, averaging 9.7 yards per carry. Van Meter has outscored opponents this season, 270-13.

Underwood 70, MVAOCOU 8

The Eagles ripped off 35 points in the first quarter and led 62-0 going into the 4th. Alex Ravlin was 13/17 for 170 yards and a TD. Scott Pearson caught four passes for 100 yard and a touchdown. Joey Andersen ran five times for 190 yards and four scores.

ACGC 52, Nodaway Valley/O-M 6

ACGC toted the rock 41 times for 442 yards, averaging 10.8 yards per carry. Gavin Cornelison rumbled for 172 yards and three scores on 14 carries. Charlie Crawford ran six times for 88 yards and a TD. Cayden Jensen covered 80 yards of five rushes. Brock Littler ran seven times for 32 yards and a TD. He also completed 4/7 passes for 30 yards. ACGC is 5-0. On average they’ve outscored their last four opponents 53-6.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
Selam Times-Journal

Selma, Southside each host homecoming games this week

Having vanquished an cross-county rival for the second time in as many tries this season, Southside now turns its eyes back toward the playoff race. The Panthers (4-1, 2-1) have three games remaining in Class 3A, Region 3, and coach Charles Moody believes Southside is in prime position to earn a home game to open the postseason.
SELMA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Reed
Person
Gavin Larsen
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (September 24th & 25th)

Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Friday’s and Saturday’s events:. The Homer Trojans defeated ITC (Institute of Technology, Syracuse) with a score of 51-20 in order to improve to a 3-0 record. Homer’s touchdowns were scored by Damani Durham (3 rushing touchdowns), David Morse (2 rushing...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Saturday Night’s Win

After two-straight near misses against ranked opponents, Nebraska dominated Northwestern on Saturday night. It was an encouraging performance for the Huskers and head coach Scott Frost. Nebraska jumped on the outmanned Wildcats right from the start, building a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. The Huskers later led 35-7 at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Mel Kiper Says 1 College Quarterback Is Dropping Fast

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently updated his big board for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is still months away. One star college football quarterback is “tumbling” on his draft board. Kiper Jr. revealed that Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler has fallen hard on his latest big...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football#Riverside 12#Td#Audubon 42#Cougars#Knights
The Blade

Bowling Green football falls in MAC opener at Kent State

KENT, Ohio —Repeatedly having to tackle Kent State’s variety of backs led to a worn-out defense. The Golden Flashes had 56 carries, while Bowling Green State University was unable to get its running game going throughout the day as the Falcons lost 27-20 to Kent State in a Mid-American Conference game at Dix Stadium on Saturday.
KENT, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

OSU’s Stroud, Miller set to play at Rutgers

(WCMH) — A relatively healthy Ohio State lineup will be available to face Rutgers Saturday afternoon. The school confirms C.J. Stroud will return at quarterback, and center Harry Miller is cleared to make his season debut. Head Coach Ryan Day said this week Miller will ease his way back into game action after dealing with […]
Cat Scratch Reader

Panthers vs Cowboys: Game day inactives

The Panthers and Cowboys have released their inactives lists for today's game. Cowboys inactives: Donovan Wilson (groin), Dorance Armstrong (ankle), Carlos Watkins (knee), Ty Nsekhe (illness), Fehoko, Israel Mukuamu, Will Grier, Simi Fehoko.
NFL
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy