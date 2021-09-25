High School Football Stats from Friday, September 24th

AHSTW 47, Riverside 12

The Vikings come away with a breakout performance and hand Riverside their first loss. Brayden Lund caught seven passes for 144 yards and two scores. Kyle Sternberg went 10/13 passing for 184 yards with two TD’s. The QB also ran for two touchdowns and 54 yards on six carries. Denver Pauley ran 15 times for 86 yards with two trips to the end zone. Cole Scheffler returned a punt 84 yards for a TD. Raydden Grobe intercepted a pass. Rhett Bentley led Riverside’s offense with 70 yards rushing and 67 yards receiving. Austin Kremkoski was 6/18 passing for 94 yards and a score along with eight carries for 66 yards and one TD. Jace Rose caught two passes for 11 yards and one touchdown.

CAM 58, Audubon 42

The Cougars scored the first 24 points and never trailed. Lane Spieker put up another whopping stat line with 42 carries for 375 yards and 7 TD’s. He completed 4/9 passes for 68 yards and one TD. Cade Ticknor caught two balls for 36 yards including a 20 yard TD on the final play of the first half. Joe Kauffman had two receptions for 32 yards. Ticknor was in on 15 tackles, intercepted a pass, and recovered a fumble. Audubon twice closed within two points. Gavin Smith ran 41 times for 206 yards and three scores. He was 6/13 through the air for 40 yards and one TD. Carter Andreasen ran 13 times for 154 yards and two TD’s. Braden Wessel caught four passes for 30 yards including and 18 yard touchdown. Gavin Larsen intercepted a pass and made six solo tackles along with nine assists. Garrett Christensen recovered a fumble and was in on 12 tackles.

Fremont-Mills 54, East Mills 48

The Knights were led by Braxton Blackburn’s 169 rushing yards on 16 attempts with one TD. Payton Vanhouten and Jake Malcom each had two rushing scores. VanHouten totaled 92 yards and Malcom ran for 73. Malcom also completed six passes for 111 yards and two scores. Zane Jurey was on the receiving end of each TD pass (40 and 38 yards) while Taylor Reed hauled in four balls for 33 yards. Paxten VanHouten was credited with 13 tackles and Kyle Kesterson 10.5. Kesterson returned a punt 45 yards for a TD.

Van Meter 70, West Central Valley 0

Jack Pettit was 7/7 for 118 yards and two TD’s. Ben Gilliland completed 2/3 passes for 28 yards. Dalten Van Pelt led the rushing attack with 133 yards and five scores on 13 attempts. Van Meter ran 27 yards for 263 yards and eight TD’s, averaging 9.7 yards per carry. Van Meter has outscored opponents this season, 270-13.

Underwood 70, MVAOCOU 8

The Eagles ripped off 35 points in the first quarter and led 62-0 going into the 4th. Alex Ravlin was 13/17 for 170 yards and a TD. Scott Pearson caught four passes for 100 yard and a touchdown. Joey Andersen ran five times for 190 yards and four scores.

ACGC 52, Nodaway Valley/O-M 6

ACGC toted the rock 41 times for 442 yards, averaging 10.8 yards per carry. Gavin Cornelison rumbled for 172 yards and three scores on 14 carries. Charlie Crawford ran six times for 88 yards and a TD. Cayden Jensen covered 80 yards of five rushes. Brock Littler ran seven times for 32 yards and a TD. He also completed 4/7 passes for 30 yards. ACGC is 5-0. On average they’ve outscored their last four opponents 53-6.