Navasota football team fights but falls to Yoakum 28-20

NAVASOTA — The Navasota Rattlers fell to the Yoakum Bulldogs 28-20 in the teams’ final nondistrict football game of the season on Homecoming at Rattler Stadium on Friday. The matchup between the two teams became a ground battle as almost all offensive yardage from both sides came on rushes. Navasota’s 333 yards on the ground far outweighed its 84 in the air, and Yoakum threw for only 28 yards while running for 364. Each side saw three players rush for over 50 yards.