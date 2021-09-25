Pastoral Perspective: God's promises will be fulfilled

Walk with me down my memory lane. You are 7 years old and you are standing in the toy section of the small town, five-and-dime variety store. Can you picture it?. The town I grew up in had a five-and-dime store called, “Ben Franklin”. It was the coolest little store. Our bicycle gang would ride up to the Ben Franklin variety store once a week to get candy. We could also buy Nerf footballs there. That’s when kids could ride their bikes all over town all day and our parents let us.