Palestine, TX

High school football: Wildcats drop district opener against Kilgore, 35-6

By JUWAN LEE sports@palestineherald.com
Palestine Herald-Press
 9 days ago
Palestine quarterback Jerrod Walker scrambles away from pressure. Walker played one half for the Wildcats and led them to their only scoring drive of the game. CASEY CHANCELLOR

KILGORE – A 21-point first-half deficit was too much to overcome for the Palestine Wildcats as they fell in their district opener, 35-6.

Kilgore showed its explosiveness from the jump as they began the game with a 47-yard kick return. After a solid opening run from Jermaine Roney, Davin Rider took over the workload as five straight carries helped land them on the one-yard line, which quarterback Da’marion Van Zandt used to sneak in a play later. The extra point was good. Kilgore was five-of-five on extra point attempts on the night.

A 22-yard run from Taj’Shawn Wilson highlighted Palestine’s first drive, but they were ultimately forced to punt after facing a third-and-16 situation. Kilgore failed to capitalize and punted the ball back.

A 36-yard run from Elijah Walker landed Palestine in enemy territory. Set up on the 16, the Wildcats failed to move the ball any further as they faced a fourth-and-two. A false start caused the offense to move back five yards and settle for a would be 30-yard attempt. However, the kick was blocked and scooped by Davin Rider for an 80-yard touchdown.

The swing in momentum seemingly took the wind out of the Wildcats. A 15-play drive on their next possession netted them zero points as they were stopped on a fourth-and-four.

Kilgore chose not to play the clock game with Palestine as Rider found the end zone again from 88 yards out. Both teams’ final possessions of the half registered zero points as Kilgore took a 21-0 lead into half.

Palestine began the second half with the ball and returned Jerrod Walker to the huddle after Hudson Dear captained the offense in the first half. Walker helped lead his team down field as the drive was capped off by a 47-yard touchdown run from Shedrick Dudley. The extra point was blocked.

Momentum seemed to shift to Palestine when Kilgore running back Roney was stripped by Benjamin Clerkley. The fumble was recovered by Jon Denman and returned to the Kilgore 41.

Still, Palestine was forced into a turnover on downs after facing a fourth-and-23.

Kilgore responded with a 71-yard, six-play drive that saw Rider find the end zone for the third time from 11 yards out – giving the Bulldogs the final score of the night.

