Religion

Pastor's Corner: James tells it like it is

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello! It’s good to be with you again for the September series on James. James is a book of instruction on how to live a Christian life. In the first four chapters, we discussed looking at trials as Joy, not allowing our anger to take root in our hearts, watching what we say to each other, not showing partiality, but treating everyone as a Child of God, the power the tongue has in either blessing people or cursing people and how our behavior affects not only ourselves but others.

Irish!
8d ago

Repent of your sins and accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. Salvation through Jesus Christ is the only way to heaven.

Minister’s Corner: God’s Grace

We read in the Gospel of Luke 18:10-14 of a parable Jesus taught about a Pharisee and a publican who went to the temple to pray. The Pharisee prayed loudly, thanking God that he was a good man, not like other men who were robbers, evil doers, and not like the publican who was in the temple. He reminded God he fasted and tithed regularly. Jesus said the publican could not pray that kind of prayer. He knew he wasn’t a good man. He couldn’t even raise his eyes to heaven. He beat his breast and prayed, “Lord, have mercy on me, a sinner.”
The Book Jesus Loved Most

Sunday school has marked me since my childhood — literally. I have a scar on the top of my right hand from being burned by the popcorn popper when I was about 3 years old. Sunday school has left much deeper impressions, however, in my heart and soul and in the way I have read and understood the Bible for most of my life — especially in terms of how I have read and understood the Old Testament.
Pastor’s Desk: Questions & answers

Brother Chris Herring, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mexico Ward. There are times in our lives when questions concerning ourselves, family, friends or circumstances occur. Questions and their answers may be simple or complex. Some we can answer ourselves, and others we need divine help. Heavenly Father is...
PASTOR'S PEN: The Great Divide

Can you believe what is going on right in front of our eyes? We can see the division between fellow Americans, families, and friends. In many cases it has been created by fear as it has raised its ugly head. We hear about it daily!. It is being suggested that...
Nurturing the Pastor’s Soul

Mandy Smith: My Top 4 Books on Spiritual Formation. We get it. It has been a difficult season with some ups and a lot of downs for everyone. In 2020, churches big or small, urban or rural had to rethink how they would reach an online-only audience while still making budget, meeting practical needs and ministering to hurting souls. And in the midst of this unknown, church leaders had to shoulder the heavy weight of figuring out how to do church when square pegs didn’t fit into holes that were now round.
CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Hearts of faith

True faith acknowledges God’s existence. I believe that faith in God provides a healthy measure of certainty in our lives, and we can possess the knowledge that God loves us through every experience. Sometimes, however, all of us may encounter challenges that almost overpower us and increase anxiety and uncertainty. Life’s journey certainly includes uncertainty, but hearts of faith provide a foundation of certainty. I gain insight from Dan Millman’s words: “Faith means living with uncertainty – feeling your way through life, letting your heart guide you like a lantern in the dark.” “For we live by faith, not by sight” (2 Corinthians 5:7).
Pastor’s Corner: Anxious? Worried? The ‘God Box’ can help

“Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, so that he may exalt you in due time. Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you” -1 Peter 5:6-7. In a telephone conversation with a high school friend, I was introduced to “The God Box.” Maybe you already have heard of it. Or perhaps for you, like me, it’s new and unfamiliar. The concept, however, is quite simple and straightforward.
Leaving Mormonism: Living My Truth

“Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better.” –Albert Einstein. Nature is healing. It gives endlessly and all it asks for in return is to be respected. It invites us to rest in its shade, provides us with food and nourishment, and grants us the ability to live.
Pastor’s gospel and soul music ripples out

CHICAGO — The music many of you love is made by a man you may not know. His name? Pastor T.L. Barrett. Yes, you read that right. Barrett, who has served in the church for more than 50 years and leads the Life Center COGIC Church, was also a prolific musician. Beginning in the 1960s, Barrett wrote, recorded and performed a signature brand of funk and soul-inspired gospel music. Although Barrett collaborated with the likes of the beloved Earth, Wind & Fire, his music was largely confined to a small group of gospel music listeners in the Chicago area. However, in the last decade, Barrett’s music has found a second life through sampling, mixing and covers by notable contemporary artists such as Kanye West, DJ Khaled, The Knocks and Leon Bridges.
Pastor Michael J. Brooks: Leading like Jesus

I sat with an interviewing group a few years ago and fielded a bevy of questions. One caught me a bit off-guard. "What kind of leader are you?" someone asked. I think I gave a credible response, but I wish I'd been expecting the question and had the luxury to think through it.
Mormon president thanks members for following COVID guidance

The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints kicked off a twice-annual conference Saturday by urging members to listen to the faith's leaders when they seek “pure truth” and expressing gratitude for those who have followed church guidance, which has been to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Church President Russell M. Nelson acknowledged that the world is “still dealing with the ravages of COVID-19 and its variants.” And while he didn't mention vaccines specifically, he thanked members for following the advice of church leaders, medical experts and government officials. The Utah-based faith has repeatedly encouraged...
Pastor's Corner: A way to show encouragement through Jesus Christ

“I thank my God in all my remembrance of you, always in every prayer of mine for you all making my prayer with joy, thankful for your partnership in the gospel from the first day until now. And I am sure that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ. It is right for me to feel thus about you all, because I hold you in my heart, for you are all partakers with me of grace, both in my imprisonment and in the defense and confirmation of the gospel. For God is my witness, how I yearn for you all with the affection of Christ Jesus. And it is my prayer that your love may abound more and more, with knowledge and all discernment, so that you may approve what is excellent, and may be pure and blameless for the day of Christ, filled with the fruits of righteousness which come through Jesus Christ, to the glory and praise of God.” Philippians 1:3-11.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Attempt At Religious Humor Gets Holy Hell

People on social media shredded Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for an off-key attempt at a religious joke she posted on Twitter Wednesday. The abortion rights-supporting group Catholics for Choice took issue with the far-right Greene saying in an interview that “No one in here believes in God” after she yelled at Democratic House members on the Capitol steps last week for passing legislation that would guarantee the right to an abortion.
Latter-day Saints need to be wary of schemes like 'LuLaRoe'

The new documentary film “LuLa Rich” is about the rise and fall of the multi-level marketing company LuLaRoe, best known for its “buttery soft” women’s leggings in bright, loud prints, popular around 2016. I am a big fan of butter as a cooking ingredient and condiment, but I have not...
CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Acknowledging our feelings is the key

We may think that if we acknowledge our pain or fear, these emotions will overwhelm us. Working too hard to contain these feelings, however, can also overburden us. We all have our methods of dealing with heavy emotions, and we deserve the privilege of taking our own journeys toward resolution. Some find comfort in sharing and dialoguing while others discover ease through exercise or working on a project. One seeks solitude while another looks for excitement. Acknowledging our feelings is the key. “A time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance” (Ecclesiates 3:4).
From the Pastor’s Desk

Where’s the fire? Here is a little story from my home town that I came across recently. It is true – so I believe – it happened in the border area of North and South Carolina. In the 1770s a man named John Morris built a house somewhere near Rutherfordton, North Carolina. Using flint and steel, he built a fire […]
KILGORE'S CORNER: Rock on with this activity

Here’s an idea for hiding and hunting creative items which would be a great fall or holiday project for a school, club or a family project. Parent Mindy Miller-Dause of Braggs shared that she began rock painting while she was forced to stay home due to serious health issues in the past. She was able to practice rock painting and doodling with her boys. It became an outlet to express what she loves — writing poetry, painting, making others happy and giving them a reason to smile. She has a Facebook blog page at facebook.com/Rockin-Rocks-101714364989025/ . Now, she even paints rocks for other people.
