Pastor's Corner: James tells it like it is
Hello! It’s good to be with you again for the September series on James. James is a book of instruction on how to live a Christian life. In the first four chapters, we discussed looking at trials as Joy, not allowing our anger to take root in our hearts, watching what we say to each other, not showing partiality, but treating everyone as a Child of God, the power the tongue has in either blessing people or cursing people and how our behavior affects not only ourselves but others.www.pontiacdailyleader.com
