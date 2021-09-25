Area high school football standings through Week 6

Ames is looking to make it two wins in a row this week when the Little Cyclones host Sioux City North for homecoming Friday at the Ames High Football Field. Ames (2-2) is coming off its best outing of the season. The Little Cyclones handled Des Moines East, 49-7, in a game in which they netted over 600 yards of offense and kept the Scarlets off the board after the first quarter.

AMES, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO