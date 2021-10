This is the kind of week that makes me wish Democrats could be more like Republicans. Sen. Susan Collins, for instance, is really bad at predicting the behavior of Republican men. She voted to acquit President Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial, insisting he would learn from the disgrace and get his act together. Instead, he was impeached a second time for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. She also voted to confirm Trump nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, insisting he would not overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. But Kavanaugh was part of the 5-4 majority that refused this month to block the new Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks.

