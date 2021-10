SEEKONK, Mass. — After consistently running inside the top-five for a good portion of the season, Mike Duarte finally found himself where he wanted to be on Saturday, September 18. The driver of the No. 50 in the Chaz Auto Body Sport Trucks rocketed to the front from the outside pole, leading the first lap, and he never relinquished the top spot en route to his first NASCAR win of the season.

SEEKONK, MA ・ 15 DAYS AGO