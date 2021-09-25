CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ripley, WV

Betty Simmons Casto

By Today's Cartoon
wvgazettemail.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETTY SIMMONS CASTO, age 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 19, 2021. She was born March 8, 1930 in Kenna, the daughter of the late Parvin and Elva Simmons. She worked immediately after graduating from Ripley High School as a teller at the Bank of Ripley for several years before she married Keith J. Casto of Fairplain. They had two children, a daughter Keitha Casto Graham and a son, Steven Casto. Betty later attended college and graduated with a degree in education. She taught at Sayre, Gilmore and Kenna Elementary Schools and retired with a combined 21 years of service as a teacher and administrator. She loved teaching and loved her students She kept school class pictures of all her students from each school in which she worked for every year she taught. She taught both 5th and d7th grades at Kenna Elementary while taking graduation classes at the College of Graduate Studies in Charleston. She later became principal of Kenna Elementary and was honored to have each of her grandchildren in school during the time she served as principal. She loved her work and made it her life. She also loved her church and frequently opened her home to missionaries and traveling preachers throughout the 50s and 60s. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and was active in the church's missionary outreach. She frequently assisted in many other church ministries and was a wonderful witness to her Lord and Savior.

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

WASHINGTON/AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women marched by the thousands on Saturday on the Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure. The 660 demonstrations around the United States...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Taliban raid suspected IS hideout after bombing in capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban forces raided an Islamic State affiliate’s hideout in the Afghan capital and killed several insurgents, hours after a deadly bombing outside a mosque in Kabul, the Taliban said Monday. Sunday’s bombing outside the Eid Gah mosque killed five civilians, and while no claim of responsibility...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
City
Ripley, WV
CNN

Why Kyrsten Sinema's tactics may backfire

(CNN) — Democratic hopes for passing big legislation through the Senate rely on Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. Both have made things difficult for Senate Democrats because they are moderates who have been hesitant to pass big spending packages. But while Democrats are lucky to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

George Floyd statue in NYC defaced for second time

The recently unveiled sculpture of George Floyd in Union Square in New York City has already been vandalized. Blue paint was thrown on the bust of Floyd at around 10 a.m. Sunday, NBC New York reported. Police said security video shows a person mixing the paint behind the sculpture before defacing it and running away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy