BETTY SIMMONS CASTO, age 91, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 19, 2021. She was born March 8, 1930 in Kenna, the daughter of the late Parvin and Elva Simmons. She worked immediately after graduating from Ripley High School as a teller at the Bank of Ripley for several years before she married Keith J. Casto of Fairplain. They had two children, a daughter Keitha Casto Graham and a son, Steven Casto. Betty later attended college and graduated with a degree in education. She taught at Sayre, Gilmore and Kenna Elementary Schools and retired with a combined 21 years of service as a teacher and administrator. She loved teaching and loved her students She kept school class pictures of all her students from each school in which she worked for every year she taught. She taught both 5th and d7th grades at Kenna Elementary while taking graduation classes at the College of Graduate Studies in Charleston. She later became principal of Kenna Elementary and was honored to have each of her grandchildren in school during the time she served as principal. She loved her work and made it her life. She also loved her church and frequently opened her home to missionaries and traveling preachers throughout the 50s and 60s. She taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and was active in the church's missionary outreach. She frequently assisted in many other church ministries and was a wonderful witness to her Lord and Savior.