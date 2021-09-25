CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Commission goes with merit raise

advertisergleam.com
 9 days ago

Merit – $12,758,081. That’s a difference of $201,785. There are some key reasons why a cost-of-living raise costs more than a merit raise, even though both were set to be 4 percent. The cost-of-living takes effect with the new budget year Oct. 1. Merit raises are given on employees’ anniversary...

www.advertisergleam.com

Comments / 0

Related
advertisergleam.com

Douglas Council - Council honors the Homemakers

Members of the Highpoint Homemakers Club joined the Douglas City Council at its last meeting. Douglas Mayor Corey Hill signed a proclamation for the 2nd full week of October 2021 to be the Alabama Homemakers and Community Leaders Week. The week will be Oct. 10-16. "I urge all of our...
DOUGLAS, AL
advertisergleam.com

He wants to oversee GHS project

The City School Board is preparing to build a new $45 million Guntersville High School and D. Kevin Gunnison of Volkert Inc. made a presentation Monday night about overseeing the construction of the school on behalf of the City School Board. He indicated the savings his company could produce for...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
Sand Mountain Reporter

Battle of the budgets | Marshall County Commission debates raises, other issues

After contentious debate, the Marshall County Commission approved last Wednesday a budget for the 2022 fiscal year that includes a 4% merit raise for all county employees. The commission voted to hold over voting on the budget at the Sept. 8 meeting to consider whether or not a cost of living raise would be more appropriate than the merit raise, which had been passed during a meeting on July 14. Commissioners had two budgets before them Wednesday, each with a different total amount based on the type of raise they chose to go with.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The County Commission#Revenue
knoxfocus.com

Politics as usual for conflicted Merit Council

Gary Prince, attorney for Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler, has filed a motion before the Chancery Court calling for the Knox County Sheriff Office Merit System Council members Gina Oster and Jim Jennings to recuse themselves in hearing grievances from Martha Dooley, Scott “Scooby” More, and Ivan Harmon. Mike Steely wrote about the particulars of the story in last week’s edition and Ken Lay has a follow up in today’s Focus. Moore and Harmon are contesting their firings by Sheriff Tom Spangler. The Dooley case is a bit more off the beaten path. Ms. Dooley is protesting the sheriff having taken away the car and gas card provided her by the department when she was reassigned to a different job in a department that did not require a car. Martha Dooley wants her car back, as well as the gas card. Such cars are maintained by the taxpayers; tires, normal maintenance, and gas are provided for by the taxpayers. Dooley also insisted she be given a car newer than the 2014 Chevrolet Impala she had previously; Ms. Dooley also wants a car with less than 30,000 miles on the odometer. Gary Prince, Spangler’s attorney, wondered aloud what color car Ms. Dooley would like. That inquiry brought a remonstration from one of the members of the sheriff’s merit council who snapped the situation was not at all funny. Still, it’s a wonder Dooley didn’t also demand a chauffeur. Martha Dooley reportedly makes $106,000 annually in salary.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Bozeman short applications for new citizen advisory boards

Bozeman’s citizen advisory board system is due for a trim in the next few months and the city is looking for members to sit on the soon-to-be convened new boards. There are now 40 boards ranging from the cemetery board to the zoning commission, but most will be culled to five superboards in December. A handful, like the Ethics Committee, will remain in place.
BOZEMAN, MT
nwaonline.com

Salary commission favors 3% pay raises for elected state officials

The commission that sets the pay for Arkansas' elected officials moved Tuesday to increase salaries for the state's elected constitutional officers and General Assembly members by 3% for fiscal 2022. In a unanimous vote, members of the Independent Citizens Commission also voted to study further the compensation and duties for...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Arkansas Times

State commission endorses 3 percent pay raise for state officials and legislators

The Independent Citizens Commission that sets elected state official pay endorsed 3 percent pay increases for all statewide elected officials. Commission Chairman Chuck Banks said if judges and prosecutors got 3 percent raises (an earlier recommendation for this was ratified today) other constitutional officers should as well. There was some discussion about disparity between a couple of offices — secretary of state and lieutenant governor — and pay for those offices in some similar states. But, Banks noted, that lieutenant governor was sometimes viewed as a part-time job. Legislators are part-time jobs, too. None of the officials has asked for a raise, a commissioner noted.
POLITICS
townofblackmountain.org

Greenways Commission

The Town of Black Mountain Greenways Commission will meet for their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. electronically via Zoom. There are three ways the public can participate in the meeting:. 1. Join the meeting through Zoom on your computer or smart device. Meeting ID:...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
Cullman Daily News

Cullman County Commission Approves Well Deserved Pay Raise

During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled Cullman County Commission Meeting led by Chairman Jeff ‘Clem’ Clemons, Commissioners Kerry Watson and Garry Marchman approved a well-deserved county-wide pay raise for all Cullman County employees. Each department within the Cullman County Commission will receive a 5.64% pay raise plus a pay scale adjustment. For...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
hannapub.com

Police jurors want restrictions on board commissioners

West Monroe businessman Mike Mulhearn may continue to serve on the Hospital Service District No. 1’s board of commissioners though board members may be restricted in how long they serve in the future, a police juror says. Last month, members of the hospital service district’s board expressed dismay at Ouachita...
WEST MONROE, LA
Intelligencer

Water Concerns Raised at Belmont County Commission Meeting

Guests brought environmental concerns — chiefly about the Austin Master frack waste recycling plant in Martins Ferry — to the Belmont County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday. Ray Canter of Martins Ferry, a member of Concerned Ohio River Residents, and others voiced fears that the waste processing facility might contaminate...
MARTINS FERRY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy