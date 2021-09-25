Commission goes with merit raise

Gary Prince, attorney for Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler, has filed a motion before the Chancery Court calling for the Knox County Sheriff Office Merit System Council members Gina Oster and Jim Jennings to recuse themselves in hearing grievances from Martha Dooley, Scott “Scooby” More, and Ivan Harmon. Mike Steely wrote about the particulars of the story in last week’s edition and Ken Lay has a follow up in today’s Focus. Moore and Harmon are contesting their firings by Sheriff Tom Spangler. The Dooley case is a bit more off the beaten path. Ms. Dooley is protesting the sheriff having taken away the car and gas card provided her by the department when she was reassigned to a different job in a department that did not require a car. Martha Dooley wants her car back, as well as the gas card. Such cars are maintained by the taxpayers; tires, normal maintenance, and gas are provided for by the taxpayers. Dooley also insisted she be given a car newer than the 2014 Chevrolet Impala she had previously; Ms. Dooley also wants a car with less than 30,000 miles on the odometer. Gary Prince, Spangler’s attorney, wondered aloud what color car Ms. Dooley would like. That inquiry brought a remonstration from one of the members of the sheriff’s merit council who snapped the situation was not at all funny. Still, it’s a wonder Dooley didn’t also demand a chauffeur. Martha Dooley reportedly makes $106,000 annually in salary.

