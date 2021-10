A World War II pilot from Maine whose body had been lost in the Adriatic Sea for more than 70 years has finally made it home. The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Ernest N. Vienneau were transported from Massachusetts to Maine on Saturday. Members of the Maine State Police Honor Guard escorted the remains from Logan International Airport in Boston to Vienneau’s hometown of Millinocket, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Vienneau will be buried in Millinocket on Oct. 9.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO