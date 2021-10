These stories ran 50 years ago this week in The Advertiser-Gleam:. NAMED FOR CARR. The legislature voted to name the main drive through the park “Aubrey J. Carr Scenic Drive” in honor of Sen. Carr’s efforts as the father of the Alabama State Park system. Sen. Carr had just gotten the final piece of legislation passed to pay for the last $2.3 million of construction on Lake Guntersville State Park.