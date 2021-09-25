Johnson livid over budget change
The County Commission passed the budget to guide its spending for the 2021-22 fiscal year Wednesday. But it was not without some drama. Revenue Commissioner Michael Johnson said the requested budget that he had submitted had been changed and the changes had not been communicated to him. He said he’d worked for 4 different government entities in his life and this was the most unprofessional thing he had ever seen. He was visibly upset with the Commission.www.advertisergleam.com
